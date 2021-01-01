ArcoLinux v21.11
LEFTWM - We DISCOVERED A DIAMONDLeftwm now has 16 themes8 more themes for you to discover We created our own themes using our own code and code by Adi.We teach you to theme leftwmLeftwm has aliases#Leftwm aliasesalias lti="leftwm-theme install"alias ltu="leftwm-theme...
ArcoLinux v21.09
ARCOLINUX 21.09.11CUTEFISHArcoLinux Desktop trasher (ADT) and CUTEFISHArcoLinuX Desktop Trasher has now the functionality to leave the .config alone. Cutefish can be uninstalled.Switch the config of SDDMFix-sddm-config is the most important alias to remember in...
ArcoLinux v21.09 – Holiday Release
HOLIDAY RELEASE OF 2021Beginner and AdvancedWith the many additional features and options provided in recent releases, we expect some users will be overwhelmed by the choices. For those just starting to explore the Linux world we have added an easier way to install...
ArcoLinux -D -B 21.07
LEARNING PATHSince we changed the original concept of the ArcoLinux flagship in the month of May we re-thought a possible learning path. We created these phases with one thought in our minds. What learning path would I advise to someone coming to Linux for the very...
ArcoLinux -D -B 21.05
Freedom Freedom Freedomchoose from 22 desktops on any isoAll our ISOS give you the choice to install any of our 22 desktops with Calamares from any ISO.Support for NVidia in the live environmentAll our isos have support for Nvidia on board.We have added the xf86-video...
ArcoLinux -D -B 21.03
Major changesChoose filesystem Ext4BtrfsJfsXfsReiserfsno xf86-video-intel or ... on isoselect drivers in Calamares if neededfirst try without driversno LIGHTDM ON ISOsDDM as default on isoSomeone reported on the forum that REMOVING xf86-video-intel made the system...
ArcoLinux -D -B 21.01
v21.03 = no xf86-video-intel on iso v21.01 = xf86-video-intel on iso No deepin this monthSomeone reported on the forum that REMOVING xf86-video-intel made the system boot up again. We created therefor the next version for March to exclude that package. So far the...