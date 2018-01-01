ArchMergeD Kirk Release 6.3
Release date 01/01/2018 What is new Calamares got a new logo to promote the calamares installer. The Calamares developers have been very helpful in figuring out issues with the installer. Pacaur has been abandoned so we removed it from the iso leaving yaourt and...
Release date 1st January 2018 What is new 100% ROLLING RELEASE One of the more important changes is that we are a 100% rolling release now. Some of you remember the conkyzen.desktop file that had to be deleted to get that 100%. Type in the terminal "archmerge-" and...
Release date 1st December 2017 What is new ROLLING RELEASE One of the more important changes is that we are becoming gradually a rolling release. Here is the list of all the ArchMerge packages on the repo. archmerge-arc-themes-git archmerge-common-git...
Release date 1st December 2017 What is new ArchMergeD follows the development and the improvements from ArchMerge and vice versa. With two isos we can test settings and do a comparitive study. Keep what we like and discard what did not work. Calamares has been...
Release date 1st November 2017 What is new This is actually the first release of ArchMergeD. So everything is new. We have listened to numerous social media channels, youtubers, forum members, ... Some linux users tend to go for a minimal iso and just install what...
Release date 1st November 2017 What is new One of the more important changes is that we will be able to see other computers in our network and be able to share data with them. Network detection and Samba are in. We have listened to numerous social media channels,...
ArchMerge Kirk Release 6.0
End August 2017 there has been a management change in ArchLabs. Three members of ArchLabs started a new distribution called ArchMerge. ArchMerge will keep true to the original ArchLabs vision to provide a full-fledged desktop environment providing as much theming as...
ArchMerge 6.4.1 Kirk Polybar has been launched and added to the long list of ArchMerge packages. achmerge-polybar-git This package contains the latest polybar config for your system. Now primed for i3 and openbox. In the future we will add more desktop environments...