ArcoLinux v22.09

The old package names will cease to exist for our ArcoLinux Arc themes.
They can be installed via the ATT
They have all a separate name and package:
– arcolinux-arc-aqua-git
– arcolinux-arc-archlinux-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-arcolinux-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-azul-git
– arcolinux-arc-azure-dodger-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-blood-git
– arcolinux-arc-blue-sky-git
– arcolinux-arc-botticelli-git
– arcolinux-arc-bright-lilac-git
– arcolinux-arc-bright-lime-green-git
– arcolinux-arc-carnation-git
– arcolinux-arc-carolina-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-casablanca-git
– arcolinux-arc-crimson-git
– arcolinux-arc-dawn-git
– arcolinux-arc-emerald-git
– arcolinux-arc-evopop-git
– arcolinux-arc-fern-git
– arcolinux-arc-fire-git
– arcolinux-arc-froly-git
– arcolinux-arc-havelock-git
– arcolinux-arc-hibiscus-git
– arcolinux-arc-light-blue-grey-git
– arcolinux-arc-light-blue-surfn-git
– arcolinux-arc-light-salmon-git
– arcolinux-arc-mandy-git
– arcolinux-arc-mantis-git
– arcolinux-arc-medium-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-niagara-git
– arcolinux-arc-nice-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-numix-git
– arcolinux-arc-orchid-git
– arcolinux-arc-pale-grey-git
– arcolinux-arc-paper-git
– arcolinux-arc-pink-git
– arcolinux-arc-polo-git
– arcolinux-arc-punch-git
– arcolinux-arc-red-orange-git
– arcolinux-arc-rusty-orange-git
– arcolinux-arc-sky-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-slate-grey-git
– arcolinux-arc-smoke-git
– arcolinux-arc-soft-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-tacao-git
– arcolinux-arc-tangerine-git
– arcolinux-arc-tory-git
– arcolinux-arc-warm-pink-git
ATT – deleting a user
After creating a user we do want to delete the user as well.
Or you delete the user and keep their homefolder
Or you delete the user and also their homefolder.
ATT – neofetch small
Only 3 distros have a small neofetch.
- ArcoLinux
- Arch Linux
- Manjaro
If there is no small ascii logo – they will get arch_small – the Arch Linux ascii.
DRACUL theme
All credits to the developers of the original Dracula icon theme.
We have adapted the theme for Surfn and created an Arc theme for it.
You can install it via ATT.
ArcoLinux xl iso
We decided to make the iso a bit ‘lighter’. Our packages have gradually grown over the course of 5 years from 2GB to 2.5 GB.
We have removed the following packages from the iso. You can install them via advanced installation in Calamares or after the installation.
– chromium
– flameshot-git
– gimp
– inkscape
– vivaldi
– vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs
– vivaldi-widevine
ArcoLinux XS + XS Lts iso
We decided to give this iso a browser:
– firefox
Several ‘unneeded’ packages for cups have been omitted from the iso after creating the Cups tab in ATT.
ARCHISO 65-1
EFI bootup has been changed considerably.
All isos have been changed. If you built the iso now you will get the new config in with v22.09.02.
new SDDM theme
A more minimal sddm breeze has been created.
In combination with the ATT – WALL we can change the background to our liking.
Best to be installed on PLASMA because of the many dependencies.
sudo pacman -S arcolinux-sddm-breeze-minimal
what is new
How to stay rolling
We have dedicated an article to this particular topic since it is probably FAQ number 1.
Full package list
The full package list of the latest isos can always be found on github at this address :
ArcoLinux : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinux-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
ArcoLinuxD : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxd-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
More detailed information can be found in the
beta links in the arcolinux.info menu
and of course in the commits
On github.