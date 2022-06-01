ArcoLinux v22.09

archlinux tweak tool

We have put a lot of time and energy in perfecting the ATT and making more tabs like Att and Design.

We refer to all the videos I have made regarding the changes.

ARC theme

The old package names will cease to exist for our ArcoLinux Arc themes.

They can be installed via the ATT

They have all a separate name and package:

– arcolinux-arc-aqua-git
– arcolinux-arc-archlinux-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-arcolinux-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-azul-git
– arcolinux-arc-azure-dodger-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-blood-git
– arcolinux-arc-blue-sky-git
– arcolinux-arc-botticelli-git
– arcolinux-arc-bright-lilac-git
– arcolinux-arc-bright-lime-green-git
– arcolinux-arc-carnation-git
– arcolinux-arc-carolina-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-casablanca-git
– arcolinux-arc-crimson-git
– arcolinux-arc-dawn-git
– arcolinux-arc-emerald-git
– arcolinux-arc-evopop-git
– arcolinux-arc-fern-git
– arcolinux-arc-fire-git
– arcolinux-arc-froly-git
– arcolinux-arc-havelock-git
– arcolinux-arc-hibiscus-git
– arcolinux-arc-light-blue-grey-git

– arcolinux-arc-light-blue-surfn-git
– arcolinux-arc-light-salmon-git
– arcolinux-arc-mandy-git
– arcolinux-arc-mantis-git
– arcolinux-arc-medium-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-niagara-git
– arcolinux-arc-nice-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-numix-git
– arcolinux-arc-orchid-git
– arcolinux-arc-pale-grey-git
– arcolinux-arc-paper-git
– arcolinux-arc-pink-git
– arcolinux-arc-polo-git
– arcolinux-arc-punch-git
– arcolinux-arc-red-orange-git
– arcolinux-arc-rusty-orange-git
– arcolinux-arc-sky-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-slate-grey-git
– arcolinux-arc-smoke-git
– arcolinux-arc-soft-blue-git
– arcolinux-arc-tacao-git
– arcolinux-arc-tangerine-git
– arcolinux-arc-tory-git
– arcolinux-arc-warm-pink-git

ATT  – deleting a user

After creating a user we do want to delete the user as well.

Or you delete the user and keep their homefolder
Or you delete the user and also their homefolder.

ATT  – neofetch small

Only 3 distros have a small neofetch.

  • ArcoLinux
  • Arch Linux
  • Manjaro

If there is no small ascii logo – they will get arch_small – the Arch Linux ascii.

 

DRACUL theme

All credits to the developers of the original Dracula icon theme.

We have adapted the theme for Surfn and created an Arc theme for it.

You can install it via ATT.

ArcoLinux xl iso

We decided to make the iso a bit ‘lighter’. Our packages have gradually grown over the course of 5 years from 2GB to 2.5 GB.

We have removed the following packages from the iso. You can install them via advanced installation in Calamares or after the installation.

– chromium
– flameshot-git
– gimp
– inkscape
– vivaldi
– vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs
– vivaldi-widevine

ArcoLinux XS + XS Lts iso

We decided to give this iso a browser:

– firefox

Several ‘unneeded’ packages for cups have been omitted from the iso after creating the Cups tab in ATT.

ATT – archcraft is supported

Distro nr. 14 is Archcraft.

More info can be found here.

ARCHISO 65-1

EFI bootup has been changed considerably.

All isos have been changed. If you built the iso now you will get the new config in with v22.09.02.

 

new SDDM theme

A more minimal sddm breeze has been created.

In combination with the ATT – WALL we can change the background to our liking.

Best to be installed on PLASMA because of the many dependencies.

sudo pacman -S arcolinux-sddm-breeze-minimal

what is new

How to stay rolling

We have dedicated an article to this particular topic since it is probably FAQ number 1.

How to update any ArcoLinux or how to stay rolling

geoip service is Working again
Future will tell us for how long

Full package list

The full package list of the latest isos can always be found on github at this address :

ArcoLinux : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinux-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64

ArcoLinuxD : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxd-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64

ArcoLinuxB : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxb

More detailed information can be found in the 
beta links in the arcolinux.info menu
and of course in the commits
On github.