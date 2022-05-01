ArcoLinux v22.07

MAIN FOCUS IS ARCHLINUX TWEAK TOOL

FOCUS ON
“IT IS ALL ARCH LINUX”

Created for :
– ArcoLinux – https://arcolinux.info/
– Arch Linux – https://archlinux.org/
– Alci – https://alci.online/
– Carli – https://arcolinuxiso.com/
– Ariser – https://ariser.eu/
– EndeavourOS – https://endeavouros.com/
– Garuda – https://garudalinux.org/
– Manjaro – https://manjaro.org/
– Xerolinux – https://xerolinux.xyz/
– ArchLinuxGUI – https://archlinuxgui.in/
– Axyl – https://axyl-os.github.io/
– RebornOS – https://rebornos.org/
– AmOs – https://github.com/amanre/

fix-sddm-conf improved

Fix-sddm-conf is no longer an alias but a script.

It will fix your /etc/sddm.conf and /etc/sddm.conf.d/kde_settings.conf if needed.

Fix-sddm-conf is part of ATT.

ATT supports AmOS

We support now 13 isos based on Arch Linux.

More information about AmOs.

Build the iso yourself.

https://github.com/amanre/amos-xfce-iso

ATT supports RebornOS

We support now 12 isos based on Arch Linux.

More information on RebornOS on this site.

ATT supports Axyl

We support now 11 isos based on Arch Linux.

More information here on these sites.

https://axyl-os.github.io/

https://github.com/axyl-os/axyl-iso

ATT supports ARCHLINUXGUI

We support now 10 isos based on Arch Linux.

More information here – https://archlinuxgui.in

We start with Xfce4 and install Awesome, Bspwm and Dwm and have fun with the ATT.

 

ATT supports XeroLinux

We support now 9 isos based on Arch Linux.

We build the Xerolinux DEV iso and test the ATT on it.

More information here @ https://xerolinux.xyz

We start with Plasma and use the ATT.

We made a tutorial for people who are ready to build their own iso/distro.

https://www.arcolinuxiso.com/where-do-i-find-the-knowledge-to-build-isos/ 

ATT supports Manjaro

We support now 8 isos based on Arch Linux.

You can find information about Manjaro here.

Although Manjaro is not getting its packages from the Arch Linux servers I wanted to see how the ATT would react on this system.

Because of that I changed the pkgbuild and/or the content of the ATT – reflector is not known on Manjaro for example.

ATT supports Garuda

We support now 7 isos based on Arch Linux.

You can find information about Garuda here.

ATT supports EndeavourOS

We support now 6 isos based on Arch Linux.

You can find information about EndeavourOS here.

ATT SUPPORTS ARISER

We support now 5 isos based on Arch Linux.

New Ariser iso has been created.

Do you want to create your own iso?
Do you want to create your own distribution?

Start here.

More info here.

CARLI

We support now 4 isos based on Arch Linux.

New Calamares + config
New module finished
New Archiso
New Sddm theme

Read more in this article.

 

ALCI

We support now 3 isos based on Arch Linux.

7 new isos created

We have madea a 3 hour during video showing you what it takes to maintain 7 isos.
Learning more about Calamares and problem solving.
Best practices and tips.

Overcome mistakes.

Debug Calamares.

Read more in this article.

ARCH LINUX

Arch Linux is the basis of all the distros/spinoffs mentioned above.

ATT ADT – enlightenment

We have added Enlightenment to the list of desktops in ArchLinux Tweak Tool and ArcoLinux Desktop Trasher.

arcolinux-pamac-all

We have chosen to solidify the Pamac application and have improved its pkgbuild.

All credits to the Manjaro team.

archlinux-logout-git

ArchLinux-Logout uses betterlockcreen to lock the screen.

We switch from betterlockscreen-git to betterlockscreen. The betterlockscreen package has support if you want to let your computer sleep/suspend and then wake up at the betterlockscreen.

Calamares

Calamares v3.2.59 is used now.

ARCHISO 64-1

New update of ArchIso

Efiboot

Our boot lines were messed up after an update.

Putting them back in logic order.

Grub

We will add more choices and icons to our grub.

what is new

How to stay rolling

FAQ NR 1

How to update this operating system

We have dedicated an article to this particular topic since it is probably FAQ number 1.

How to update any ArcoLinux or how to stay rolling

geoip service is Working again
Future will tell us for how long

Full package list

The full package list of the latest isos can always be found on github at this address :

ArcoLinux : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinux-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64

ArcoLinuxD : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxd-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64

ArcoLinuxB : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxb

More detailed information can be found in the
beta links in the arcolinux.info menu
and of course in the commits
On github.