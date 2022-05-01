ArcoLinux v22.07

Created for :
– ArcoLinux – https://arcolinux.info/
– Arch Linux – https://archlinux.org/
– Alci – https://alci.online/
– Carli – https://arcolinuxiso.com/
– Ariser – https://ariser.eu/
– EndeavourOS – https://endeavouros.com/
– Garuda – https://garudalinux.org/
– Manjaro – https://manjaro.org/
– Xerolinux – https://xerolinux.xyz/
– ArchLinuxGUI – https://archlinuxgui.in/
– Axyl – https://axyl-os.github.io/
– RebornOS – https://rebornos.org/
– AmOs – https://github.com/amanre/
fix-sddm-conf improved
Fix-sddm-conf is no longer an alias but a script.
It will fix your /etc/sddm.conf and /etc/sddm.conf.d/kde_settings.conf if needed.
Fix-sddm-conf is part of ATT.
ATT supports AmOS
We support now 13 isos based on Arch Linux.
More information about AmOs.
Build the iso yourself.
ATT supports RebornOS
We support now 12 isos based on Arch Linux.
ATT supports Axyl
We support now 11 isos based on Arch Linux.
More information here on these sites.
ATT supports ARCHLINUXGUI
We support now 10 isos based on Arch Linux.
More information here – https://archlinuxgui.in
We start with Xfce4 and install Awesome, Bspwm and Dwm and have fun with the ATT.
ATT supports XeroLinux
We support now 9 isos based on Arch Linux.
We build the Xerolinux DEV iso and test the ATT on it.
More information here @ https://xerolinux.xyz
We start with Plasma and use the ATT.
We made a tutorial for people who are ready to build their own iso/distro.
https://www.arcolinuxiso.com/where-do-i-find-the-knowledge-to-build-isos/
ATT supports Manjaro
We support now 8 isos based on Arch Linux.
You can find information about Manjaro here.
Although Manjaro is not getting its packages from the Arch Linux servers I wanted to see how the ATT would react on this system.
Because of that I changed the pkgbuild and/or the content of the ATT – reflector is not known on Manjaro for example.
ATT supports Garuda
We support now 7 isos based on Arch Linux.
You can find information about Garuda here.
ATT supports EndeavourOS
We support now 6 isos based on Arch Linux.
You can find information about EndeavourOS here.
ATT SUPPORTS ARISER
We support now 5 isos based on Arch Linux.
New Ariser iso has been created.
Do you want to create your own iso?
Do you want to create your own distribution?
Start here.
CARLI
We support now 4 isos based on Arch Linux.
New Calamares + config
New module finished
New Archiso
New Sddm theme
ALCI
We support now 3 isos based on Arch Linux.
7 new isos created
We have madea a 3 hour during video showing you what it takes to maintain 7 isos.
Learning more about Calamares and problem solving.
Best practices and tips.
Overcome mistakes.
Debug Calamares.
ARCH LINUX
Arch Linux is the basis of all the distros/spinoffs mentioned above.
ATT ADT – enlightenment
We have added Enlightenment to the list of desktops in ArchLinux Tweak Tool and ArcoLinux Desktop Trasher.
Calamares
Calamares v3.2.59 is used now.
ARCHISO 64-1
New update of ArchIso
ARCHLINUX TWEAK TOOL
MORE OPTIONS
MORE DISTROS
what is new
How to stay rolling
FAQ NR 1
How to update this operating system
We have dedicated an article to this particular topic since it is probably FAQ number 1.
Full package list
The full package list of the latest isos can always be found on github at this address :
ArcoLinux : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinux-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
ArcoLinuxD : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxd-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
More detailed information can be found in the
beta links in the arcolinux.info menu
and of course in the commits
On github.