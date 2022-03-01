ArcoLinux v22.05

it is all arch linux
In the end everything is Arch Linux.
Use our ArcoLinux-Nemesis scripts to change anything Arch based into something you like.
- Arch Linux
- ArcoLinux
- Alci
- Ariser
- Carli
- EndeavourOS
- Garuda
- …
ALCI and nemesis scripts
In the end everything is Arch Linux.
Use our ArcoLinux-Nemesis scripts to change anything Arch based into something you like.
- Arch Linux
- ArcoLinux
- Alci
- Ariser
- Carli
- EndeavourOS
- Garuda
- …
You can find the ALCI project here : https://alci.online/
ARISER and nemesis scripts
In the end everything is Arch Linux.
Use our ArcoLinux-Nemesis scripts to change anything Arch based into something you like.
- Arch Linux
- ArcoLinux
- Alci
- Ariser
- Carli
- EndeavourOS
- Garuda
- …
We decided to change the name of the AA iso project to Ariser.
The project moved from https://www.arcolinuxiso.com/ariser/ to https://ariser.eu/.
Read any article and watch any video with the knowledge in mind that only the name changed.
Nothing more.
ARISER
We decided to change the name of the AA iso project to Ariser.
The project moved from https://www.arcolinuxiso.com/ariser/ to https://ariser.eu/.
Read any article and watch any video with the knowledge in mind that only the name changed.
Nothing more.
Carli
In the end everything is Arch Linux.
Use our ArcoLinux-Nemesis scripts to change anything Arch based into something you like.
- Arch Linux
- ArcoLinux
- Alci
- Ariser
- Carli
- EndeavourOS
- Garuda
- …
Choosing to stay in control – arcolinux-pamac-all package is here to stay
Samba can be updated
codeberg is out as mirror
crda and wireless-regdb
Same files are supplied by these packages now.
This results in conflicts for pacman. Removing crda from all isos.
what is new
How to stay rolling
We have dedicated an article to this particular topic since it is probably FAQ number 1.
Full package list
The full package list of the latest isos can always be found on github at this address :
ArcoLinux : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinux-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
ArcoLinuxD : https://github.com/arcolinux/arcolinuxd-iso/blob/master/archiso/packages.x86_64
More detailed information can be found in the
beta links in the arcolinux.info menu
and of course in the commits
On github.