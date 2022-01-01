ArcoLinux v22.03

In the beginning we only rebuild Plasma with the latest Calamares version a.k.a. v3.2.53 because of the incompatibility between the automount service and Calamares in the latest Plasma version.

Later we decided to build all the core isos – XL – XS – XS-LTS and D as well and give them also the Calamares version v2.3.53.

That is why you will see two versions of these. We kept the v22.03.07 isos as well.

All the other B isos will have Calamares v3.2.52 and number v22.03.07.