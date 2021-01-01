ArcoLinux v21.11

It is interesting to see people create their own view on Dwm.

Dusk is all about choices and the freedom and knowledge to apply these choices.

All credits to the developer : https://github.com/bakkeby/dusk

All we have done is “Arcofy” the config. Mainly we changed the keybindings so we can navigate Dusk like any of our other 25 desktops.

You can install it with the ATT and remove it with the ADT.