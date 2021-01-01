BECOME AN EXPERT IN LINUX
We offer many ways to install an Arch Linux based operating system
- 31 isos based on the ArcoLinux project (calamares)
- 1 iso based on the Carli project (calamares)
- 1 iso based on the Ariser project (without calamares – scripts)
- 7 isos based on the Alci project (calamares)
- 1 iso based on the ArchLinux iso – archway installation – without calamares
- 1 iso based on the ArchLinux iso – archinstall – without calamares
42 ways to install Arch
ArcoLinux project in a nutshell
ArcoLinux is all about becoming
an expert in Linux
Do you want to install the Arch Linux Tweak Tool on
Arch Linux, EndeavourOS, Garuda, Alci, Carli, Ariser
First install the ArcoLinux Spices Application.
Then you can install it via
sudo pacman -S archlinux-tweak-tool-git
in a terminal
You can use the AUR package as well
